Whataburger Now Has Their Own PEZ Dispenser

Do you know what’s better than a candy dispenser? A Whataburger themed candy dispenser!

PEZ the iconic candy dispenser company has partnered with the Texas-based restaurant chain to give their fans a new and collectible product.

This will make the perfect birthday present for the Whataburger fan in your life.

The WhataPez features Whataburger’s well-known ‘Flying W’ on the top and comes with orange flavored candy to match. These collectible candy dispensers are available online for $10.99 at the Whataburger store, they come in packs of two in case you want to open one up and use one.

The idea for the WhataPez came from executives during a brainstorming session for new Whataburger products back in 2018.

You can check out the video below to see how these two companies came together to bring us this new Whataburger candy dispenser.

Video of Whataburger + PEZ... an iconic mashup

Via: News West 9