[Video] Matthew McConaughey At Whataburger Might Be The Most Texan Thing Ever

There are a number of things that are inherently Texan. Blue bonnets, BBQ, Cowboys, and many more, but the two most Texan things may just be Whataburger, and Matthew McConaughey. Combine the two, and you may just find the most Texan thing of all time.

The Whataburger staff at the location in San Angelo, Texas was in for quite the surprise this week, when none other than Matthew McConaughey pulled up to the drive through window. Apparently no one at the fast food chain realized it was the famous actor until seeing his name on the credit card.

One of the staff members, Brooklyn Deanna Oden, quickly took out her phone to record the celebrity sighting. She even got him to say his famous catchphrase, “alright, alright, alright” as long as they got his order correct.

According to one staff member, everyone was excited, “because nobody famous really comes to San Angelo like that.” It’s hard to find something more Texan than the Whataburger-McConaughey combo. In case you were wondering, the actor ordered two number 1’s, plain and dry with cheese.

Via Texas Hill Country