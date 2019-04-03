For A Limited Time Only Whataburger Will Serve A Dr. Pepper Shake

The perfect summertime, or in this case springtime drink is here.

For a limited time only, Whataburger will be serving a Dr. Pepper shake. No, this isn’t a joke like the honey butter ice cream, nor is it just vanilla ice cream with Dr. Pepper poured over it; this is a full-fledged Whataburger shake.

Dr. Pepper confirmed the shake with a tweet saying that it’s "A match made in heaven", and they couldnt be more right.

A match made in heaven ❤️ — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) April 2, 2019

Some folks on social media thought the drink was a late April Fools joke, Whataburger quickly shot down those rumors and tweeted out that the Dr. Pepper shake is indeed real.

It is true! — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) April 2, 2019

No word as to how long Whataburger will be serving the Dr. Pepper shake, so you better grab one while you still can.

Via: KHOU