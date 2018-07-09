Is It True? Are Whataburger & Shiner Teaming Up For Whatabeer?

OMG! This could either be the greatest news on Earth or the meanest prank of all time?

Over the weekend, you may have seen this pic floating around on social media. A picture of a Shiner Beer in Whataburger colors, saying...

"Coming soon to a Whataburger near you."

Now before you start drooling all over your computer keyboard, we can't find any proof that Whataburger is teaming up with Shiner to serve the Whatabeer in their restaurants. We've searched all the Whataburger and Shiner social media accounts. NOTHING! We've searched both of their websites. NOTHING! All we have is this one picture to go on. We've even reached out to Shiner to find out if there's any truth to the picture, but so far, no answer.

We're dying! We NEED to know if this is real or not!?!?!?!?!?!?!? And we aren't the only ones who want to know!

This image of a "Shiner Whatabeer" popped up on Reddit over the weekend. Two Texas titans joining forces... We gotta know @Whataburger and @ShinerBeer... is this happening? Or is this #FakeNews? pic.twitter.com/JoWUMZ5ox2 — Katy Blakey (@KatyBlakeyNBC5) July 9, 2018

@Whataburger alright Whata, is shiner whatabeer gonna be a thing or nah? — Dad (@IrvinIsRad) July 9, 2018

@Whataburger I see these pics floating around today of Shiner made Whatabeer. Please confirm or deny this. My emotions are being played with here. — G.W. Boles (@gwboles) July 9, 2018

UPDATE: like everything in life, if it sounds too good to be true...

Sad news. Shiner has confirmed Whatabeer is not a real product.

Sorry folks. Though we have love for other Texas-based brands, we’re sorry to say this is not a real collaboration. — Shiner Beer (@ShinerBeer) July 9, 2018

Boooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!