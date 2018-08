Two staples of a Texas BBQ...baked beans and Dr. Pepper. But what would happen if these two worlds collided?

No joke, Dr. Pepper baked beans are a very real thing. AND we had no idea they even existed! From the Ser!ous Bean Co. ...we bring you Sweet And A Bit Sassy's Dr. Pepper Baked Beans! By the way, you can find these sweet beans at WalMart.

OMG! Yes! This flavor combination could be epic! However, the reviews aren't exactly great.