Welsh Guards Band From The UK Pays Tribute To Aretha Franklin

August 31, 2018
This morning we have laid to rest Senator John McCain and the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

The British Army and the Welsh Guards Band paid a small tribute to the late singer at Buckingham Palace. 

They even hashtagged #ArethaFranklinFuneral as they were laying her down to rest back in Detroit. 

We will miss both the Queen of Soul and Senator McCain.

RIP Aretha Franklin and John McCain.

