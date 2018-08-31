Welsh Guards Band From The UK Pays Tribute To Aretha Franklin

Respect for others underpins all we do in the @BritishArmy so it was no surprise that the @WelshGuardsBand paid tribute to musical icon and inspiration #ArethaFranklin at Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace today. @RoyalFamily #ArethaFranklinFuneral #RESPECT pic.twitter.com/ho7fvjEuMh — The Army in London (@ArmyInLondon) August 31, 2018

This morning we have laid to rest Senator John McCain and the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

The British Army and the Welsh Guards Band paid a small tribute to the late singer at Buckingham Palace.

They even hashtagged #ArethaFranklinFuneral as they were laying her down to rest back in Detroit.

We will miss both the Queen of Soul and Senator McCain.

RIP Aretha Franklin and John McCain.