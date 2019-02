Video of Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of "Weird Al" Yankovic

The iconic "Weird Al" Yankovic won a Grammy for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package with his "Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of 'Weird Al' Yankovic".

The box set is an accumulation of all of his 14 albums with a 15th CD. His discs are inside the shapes of his favorite accordians.

Congratulations to Weird Al for his Grammy win!

via LA TIMES