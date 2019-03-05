These Ordinary People Look Just Like Celebrities They Could Be Twins

Have you ever been walking down the street and someone comes up to you and says “Hey! You know who you look like?”

It’s happened at least once in everybody’s life, maybe when you were younger, but these people probably get told every day that they look like celebrities.

The website Slavorum has compiled a list of ordinary people that look exactly like celebrities, to the point you can’t even tell the difference. The Website recently told Bored Panda that they started out as a tourist site, but has been focusing on more fun stories instead.

"We started as a tourist-focused website, but instead of just showing the tourist locations we wanted to show our humorous spirit, our culture and our daily struggles we live by all in a light-hearted and fun way.”

We don’t know where they found all these different people but we’re glad they did. They managed to find a woman that looked exactly like Sir Anthony Hopkins, a lady who looks identical to Jennifer Lawrence, and a kid that looks just like Harry Potter. Check out all thees photos in the link below, its uncanny.