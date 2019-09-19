This Website Allows The Internet To Settle Your Arguments

If you're stuck in an argument that just seems to go no where, then this new website is just for you!

A new website called Let's Settle This has launched and it allows people to post arguments they might be having online to let the internet settle it for them.

The site is free to use and allows people to submit curent arguments and give all the details of what is happening. Users can then vote on who they think is right, then the votes are calculated and a percentage based on those votes gives you a result.

If you're a voting user, you can pretty spend as much time as you want on here since after you're done with one argument, you're immediately presented with another.

-story via mashable.com