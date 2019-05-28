Weatherman Goes Off On Viewers Complaining About Tornado Coverage During ‘The Bachelorette’

It can be a little annoying when your favorite TV show gets cut off to bring you a breaking news alert. Sometimes those alerts are important, but most of the time they’re just annoying.

One weatherman wasn’t having it. Fox 45 weatherman Jamie Simpson interrupted this week’s episode of ‘The Bachelorette’ to bring the people of Dayton, Ohio an important message regarding tornadoes in the area.

Simpson had been on social media before the broadcast and saw a large number of viewers complaining that he should just let them get back to their show. He then went on a rant about how this is a dangerous situation and that it's his job to inform people about what was going on.

Check out the video down below.

WATCH: Weatherman @JamieFOX45Now in Dayton, Ohio snapped at viewers complaining on social media about the network's decision to cut into The Bachelorette Monday evening with emergency tornado warning coverage



"I'm done with you people, I really am. This is pathetic" pic.twitter.com/m4nxmoUUkY — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 28, 2019

As funny as the video may be, Simpson still makes a great point.

Via: Uproxx