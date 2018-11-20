We’ve All Been Saying Blink-182 Wrong This Whole Time

The group Blink-182 has been around since the mid 90’s, and only now is it being addressed that we have all been saying the bands name wrong.

A Twitter user posted that people in the U.K. pronounce the band's name “Blink One Eight Two“, while here in the states we say “Blink One Eighty-Two”. Apparently, both versions are wrong.

The British call Blink-182 “Blink One Eight Two” and I’m not saying that’s WHY they lost the Revolutionary War, but... — Karmitzvah (@IanKarmel) November 19, 2018

The Late Late Show host James Corden didn’t help when he joined in the conversation. He admitted that people in the U.K. pronounce the bands name wrong, and that the correct pronunciation is “Blink One Hundred Eighty-Two.”

Don’t start this. I admit we are wrong on this. America calls them Blink One eighty two. Which is also wrong. They technically should be called Blink one hundred and eighty two. Don’t take some moral high ground here. https://t.co/zm2Gpb6xtT — James Corden (@JKCorden) November 19, 2018

The conversation took a different turn when everybody started listing jokes about how they pronounce the group’s name.

If it’s a number it’s one hundred and eighty two, if it’s figures it’s one eight two.



One eighty two just doesn’t exist as an entity in the English language, fam. — Ed Perchard (@ed_perch) November 19, 2018

I’ve always known them as Blink square root of 33,124 — RIch W (@sufferfest) November 19, 2018

We finally received some clarification when former band member Tom DeLonge joined in. DeLonge tweeted out saying that the name is actually “Blink Eighteen Two”

It’s actually— Blink eighteen-two. People have all gotten this wrong for years. Sometimes this can happen with very complex, thoughtful and elevated art. https://t.co/jmsfv401KF — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) November 19, 2018

Current band member Mark Hoppus pointed out that the “B” in Blink-182 should be lowercased.

Thank you James. Some say one eighty two. Some say one eight two. But in all of this, I feel like we’ve lost sight of the fact that the B in blink-182 should be lower-case. https://t.co/d3Gi2Ezmhu — stuffing and marked potatoes --️‍-- (@markhoppus) November 19, 2018

What do you think? Should we just keep saying blink One Eighty-Two or pronounce it as the band intended?

Via: Mashable