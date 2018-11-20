We’ve All Been Saying Blink-182 Wrong This Whole Time

November 20, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Blink One Eighty Two

Photo Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Humor
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Random & Odd News
Rock
Trending

The group Blink-182 has been around since the mid 90’s, and only now is it being addressed that we have all been saying the bands name wrong. 

A Twitter user posted that people in the U.K. pronounce the band's name “Blink One Eight Two“, while here in the states we say “Blink One Eighty-Two”. Apparently, both versions are wrong.

The Late Late Show host James Corden didn’t help when he joined in the conversation. He admitted that people in the U.K. pronounce the bands name wrong, and that the correct pronunciation is “Blink One Hundred Eighty-Two.” 

The conversation took a different turn when everybody started listing jokes about how they pronounce the group’s name. 

We finally received some clarification when former band member Tom DeLonge joined in. DeLonge tweeted out saying that the name is actually “Blink Eighteen Two” 

Current band member Mark Hoppus pointed out that the “B” in Blink-182 should be lowercased. 

What do you think? Should we just keep saying blink One Eighty-Two or pronounce it as the band intended? 

Via: Mashable

Tags: 
Blink-182
Tom DeLonge
Mark Hoppus
James Corden
Mispronunciation
Blink One Eight Two
Blink One Hundred Eighty Two