Watch As Tom Morello Throws Selfie-Taking Fan's Phone Into The Crowd

When legendary guitarist Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave, Prophets Of Rage) asks you to do something...you better listen.

While Tom was playing a show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Illinois recently, he asked a few fans to come up on stage while he played. His only rule: no pictures. Unfortunately, one fan didn't listen. As you'll see in the video below (don't blink: it happens quickly!), Tom throws the offender's phone into the crowd.

Put a phone in my face onstage and I’ll throw it. #LiveInTheMoment Great fun today at @101WKQX show. #SweetHomeChicago https://t.co/V6DoQiMKas — Tom Morello (@tmorello) June 16, 2019

And when fans complained about his policing, here's what Tom had to say.

When you invite guests to YOUR stage and CLEARLY TELL THEM “if you stick a cell phone in my face I WILL THROW IT” and then their uncontrollable entitled selfie urges overcome their sense of reason they get their f*ckin phones thrown. Simple. #KMA https://t.co/NTN2lVep8t — Tom Morello (@tmorello) June 18, 2019

Good news, though: the fan did his phone back.

Source: Louder

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!