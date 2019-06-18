Watch As Tom Morello Throws Selfie-Taking Fan's Phone Into The Crowd
Guess he raged against the machine.
When legendary guitarist Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave, Prophets Of Rage) asks you to do something...you better listen.
While Tom was playing a show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Illinois recently, he asked a few fans to come up on stage while he played. His only rule: no pictures. Unfortunately, one fan didn't listen. As you'll see in the video below (don't blink: it happens quickly!), Tom throws the offender's phone into the crowd.
Put a phone in my face onstage and I’ll throw it. #LiveInTheMoment Great fun today at @101WKQX show. #SweetHomeChicago https://t.co/V6DoQiMKas— Tom Morello (@tmorello) June 16, 2019
And when fans complained about his policing, here's what Tom had to say.
When you invite guests to YOUR stage and CLEARLY TELL THEM “if you stick a cell phone in my face I WILL THROW IT” and then their uncontrollable entitled selfie urges overcome their sense of reason they get their f*ckin phones thrown. Simple. #KMA https://t.co/NTN2lVep8t— Tom Morello (@tmorello) June 18, 2019
Good news, though: the fan did his phone back.
