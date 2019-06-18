Watch As Tom Morello Throws Selfie-Taking Fan's Phone Into The Crowd

Guess he raged against the machine.

June 18, 2019
Billy Kidd
Photo Credit: Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE

When legendary guitarist Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave, Prophets Of Rage) asks you to do something...you better listen.

While Tom was playing a show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Illinois recently, he asked a few fans to come up on stage while he played.  His only rule: no pictures.  Unfortunately, one fan didn't listen.  As you'll see in the video below (don't blink: it happens quickly!), Tom throws the offender's phone into the crowd.

And when fans complained about his policing, here's what Tom had to say.

Good news, though: the fan did his phone back.

Source: Louder

