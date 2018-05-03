Star Wars,A New Hope,YouTube,Promotional,Video,Recap,Arrested Development,Funny,Ron Howard,Naration,Solo: A Star Wars Story,100.3 Jack FM

[WATCH] Ron Howard Narrates 'Arrested Development' Style Recap For 'A New Hope'

May 3, 2018
Ron Howard may be a well established director, but you can't forget about his hilariously sarcastic and meta narration on the cult-classic comedy, 'Arrested Development.' As part of a promotional campaign for Howard's upcoming 'Solo: A Star Wars Story,' the official Star Wars YouTube account shared a delightful recap of the movie that started it all, 'Star Wars: A New Hope.'

The recap, delivered in the classic 'Arrested Development,' is a must watch for fans of either series. It frames Luke, Leia and the gang as a zany dysfunctional family, in the middle of some crazy space adventures.

Who ever thought 'Star Wars' and 'Arrested Development' would mix so well?

