Watch Post Malone Sing Pantera's 'Walk' At A Karaoke Bar

January 8, 2020
Billy Kidd
Post Malone

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Bud Light

Who knew Post Malone was such a big fan of Pantera? 

While in New York, rapper Post Malone hung out with Dustin Payseur of the indie rock band Beach Fossils. According to an Instagram post, the two hit up a karaoke bar while in the big apple. 

The two posted videos of their vocal talents; Posty‘s song of choice just happened to be ‘Walk’ by Pantera. You can hear the North Texas native give his best scream in the video below. 

Wot U know bout that New York shit?! -- TIMBS ON MY HANDS / TIMBS ON MY FEET. --‍♂️walk --‍♂️

A post shared by beach fossils (@beachfossilsnyc) on

Via: Loud Wire

