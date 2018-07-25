Dallas Zoo Shares Precious Footage Of New Baby Gorilla Snuggling With Her Momma
July 25, 2018
We can't get enough of baby Saambili!!! Especially since she's since in the cuddly newborn phase.
On Tuesday, the Dallas Zoo shared a rare behind the scenes moment from inside the gorilla exhibit. One of the keepers, Annie B., managed to catch footage of sweet baby Saambili getting in some serious snuggle time with her momma. Precious angel wasn't quite ready to wake up from her nap. Just look at those heavy eyelids.
Your Tuesday just got better. Are you in love with Saambili as much as we are? (Shout out to keeper Annie B. for capturing this sweet behind-the-scenes moment.) #gorilla #babygorilla #instagood #instalove
Ok Dallas Zoo, keep the cuteness coming!