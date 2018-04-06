Watch Massive Construction Crane Collapse in Florida
April 6, 2018
A massive crane collapsed Thursday at a construction site in St. Petersburg, Florida. Video caught on surveillance cameras show the large crane tipping over, narrowly missing a few works who took off running. St. Petersburg Police Department confirmed no one was injured. According to The Tampa Bay Times, the crane was carrying a scissor lift that weighs about 1,000 pounds. The operator who was inside the crane when it fell was able to walk away, luckily.
The construction site is to be the future police headquarters there where construction began last year.
This video, supplied by @StPetePD, shows a giant crane toppling over at the site of the new police headquarters. Details: https://t.co/K2R8qlZNf8 pic.twitter.com/JNoBaHS0Cs— Carl Lisciandrello (@carlmarksTimes) April 5, 2018