Watch Kilaeua Erupt From Space

May 30, 2018
Billy Kidd
For weeks, Kilauea has been erupting, seemingly without any end in sight. People have been evacuated, people have been injured, and property has been destroyed. We've seen video after video of the damage, which is just unbelievable.

Well, just when you thought you had seen it all, the NASA publishes images of the volcano from space.

And just as cool, the glow from the volcano as seen from the Gemini Observatory - high atop of Mauna Kea, around 35 miles away. 

Wow!

