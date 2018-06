Recently on Total Bellas, John Cena and Nikki Bella were at dinner...

Video of John Cena to Nikki Bella: "I Will Give You a Child" | Total Bellas | E!

John is willing to have surgery towards giving them the chance to have a child. Game on!

Video of THE WEDDING IS BACK ON?!? | Total Bellas Exclusive

Best wishes to John on a successful surgery, their hopefully soon-to-be marriage, and a healthy happy family!