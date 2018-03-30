Watch Deadpool Play Every Character In The Infinity War Trailer
The new Avengers trailer brought 52 million views when it came out last week. So, Deadpool felt the need to get involved.
Since his movie comes out a full month after the Avengers, Deadpool decided to incorporate himself into the Avengers trailer. And there's a catch...Deadpool is playing all the characters, complete with his own style of dialogue.
WARNING! It’s not safe for work. Obviously, it's Deadpool, so there's a long of bad language.