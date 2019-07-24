Check Out The Blooper Reel For ‘Avengers: Endgame’

‘Avengers: Endgame’ has finally beat James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ to become the highest-grossing movie of all time. It did so just before the being released on digital, DVD and Blu-ray.

Before anyone can download a copy, Entertainment Weekly was given an exclusive look at the blooper reel. It features tons of outtakes during some of the films more dramatic moments. Take a look at what that final battle looked like without all that CGI, and watch how every actor jokes around with one another.

Watch the entire blooper reel down below.