Check Out The Blooper Reel For ‘Avengers: Endgame’

July 24, 2019
Billy Kidd
Cast of Avengers: Endgame

‘Avengers: Endgame’ has finally beat James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ to become the highest-grossing movie of all time. It did so just before the being released on digital, DVD and Blu-ray. 

Before anyone can download a copy, Entertainment Weekly was given an exclusive look at the blooper reel. It features tons of outtakes during some of the films more dramatic moments. Take a look at what that final battle looked like without all that CGI, and watch how every actor jokes around with one another. 

Watch the entire blooper reel down below.

