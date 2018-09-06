Want To Compete On 'MasterChef'? They Are Coming To Dallas

Are you an aspiring chef and want to compete on FOX's MasterChef? Well, here is an opportunity for you!

The FOX reality show is coming to Dallas on Sept. 29. They're looking for new competitors to compete in season 10 of the show.

We don't know the location yet, but start preparing your famous recipes.

You have to pre-register and bring a prepared dish for the judges on the day of.

The show is traveling to 8 cities, including Minneapolis, Charleston, Atlanta, Boston, New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and Dallas.

If you're going, best of luck and hope you represent DFW well!

via Guide Live