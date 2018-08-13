Walt Disney Releases First Look Of Live Action 'Mulan'

On Monday, Walt Disney Studios released a picture for their new live action movie Mulan, played by Yifei Liu as the hero.

On Aug 13, it marked the first day of production for the movie and will shoot in locations around China and New Zealand.

The movie was going to release on November 2 of this year, but had to push back the release date so that the casting directors can choose a perfect person to fit the role.

Mulan will premiere in theaters on March 27, 2020.

via E!