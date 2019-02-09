'The Walking Dead' Is Losing Another Major Character

Ever since Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) left The Walking Dead to spend more time with his family (but is set to eventually return in a series of three TWD movies), rumors have been flying about who will leave next.

Those rumors can finally be put to rest: Danai Gurira (Michonne) will be leaving the record-breaking AMC television show after Season 10 (which begins in October). Sadly, she will only appear in a limited number of episodes then.

Rumor is Gurira wants to spend more time on her film and broadway careers: she played Okoye in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, and has been acting on Broadway since 2009.

Photo Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Source: New York Daily News

