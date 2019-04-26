Yodel Kid Crowd Surfs While Riding An Inflatable Horse

Almost everyone who goes to concerts dreams of crowd surfing. It can be both fun and scary; you never know if the crowd is going to carry you the whole way or drop you on your face.

When it comes to the artist performing, they’re pretty much guaranteed that the crowd will carry them. Earlier this week, Yodel Kid Mason Ramsey took his small concert to the next level when he hopped on a pool inflatable.

While performing in Nashville, the 12-year-olds stage crew brought out an inflatable horse for him to ride. He hopped on top and let the crowd carry him all while he kept performing.

If crowd surfing while riding an inflatable horse doesn’t scream rock star status, then what does? Check out the video down below.

Via: Mashable