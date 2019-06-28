Wal-Mart Will Be Selling Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes This Summer

June 28, 2019
Billy Kidd
Santa on the Beach

Photo By Getty Images

This halfway Christmas business is starting to get out of hand. 

Looks like Christmas came early for those of you who love the Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. This summer Wal-Mart will be the exclusive seller of those iconic little Christmas tree cakes. 

The snacks are still same white Christmas trees you love to eat, but the name has changed slightly for the summer season and will be called “Christmas in July Christmas Tree Cakes.” The box even features Santa in a bathing suit and Hawaiian shirt while on the beach.

On the back of the box is a special postcard from Santa, the Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes will only be available for a limited time.

Are you excited about Christmas in July or should we just stick to celebrating until after Thanksgiving? 

Via: People

