Waitress Body Slams Customer Who Grabber Her Rear (Video)

Emelia Holden was in the middle of processing an order at Vinnie Van Go-Go’s in Savannah, Georgia when a stranger walking past her grabbed her butt.

Immediately, Holden confronted the creep, putting him in a head lock and then body slamming him. She proceeded to shame him in front of the entire restaurant as he sat hapless on the ground. Holden told the Daily Mail, "I just did what I felt was best. I took the guy down and had my co-workers call the police."

Video of Waitress turns tables on customer who grabbed her backside by slamming him

And the general consensus is she absolutely correct in doing what she felt was best. The man sat in jail over the weekend after attacking Holden Saturday June 30th around 11pm at night. Holden wants all women to feel empowered by her action. She said, "All that I want from my experiences is for women to know that it’s OK to stand up for yourself. You have every right to wear what you want and you most certainly have every right to defend yourself."

Via NY Post