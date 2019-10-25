Texas’ First 'Wahlburgers' Set To Open This Monday At The Star In Frisco

Are you ready to try some Wahlburgers?

Texas’ first Wahlburgers location is set to open on October 28th at The Star in Frisco. The east coast burger chain will be open for lunch and dinner starting next week.

Earlier this year actor Mark Wahlberg announced at the Dallas Cowboys training camp that he and his brothers would be opening a new location at the Dallas Cowboys headquarters.

Mark said being located next to the Dallas Cowboys was the “icing on the cake”. Wahlburgers features a fully curated menu with made to order burgers, sandwiches, and a full-service bar. No word if any members of the Wahlberg family will be there for the opening of the new location.

Wahlburgers is located at 3685 The Star Boulevard in Frisco.

Via: Dallas Eater