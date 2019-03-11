Watch Blind 6-Year-Old Attempt 'Bohemian Rhapsody' On The Piano

This might be the best/cutest thing you’ll see all day.

This video is taking over the Internet. Watch as this 6-year-old nails Queen’s 'Bohemian Rhapsody' on the piano. According to the video's description on YouTube, the little boy playing the piano so beautifully is blind and visually impaired.

He sings along as he plays every note just right, at one point he even starts banging his head as he gets really into it. Check out the video of this kid rocking out down below.