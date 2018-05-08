Kansas City Misspells The Word Annually

Viral Sign Misspelling The Word 'Annually' Turned Out To Be A Fake

May 8, 2018
The Visitor's Bureau in Kansas City went viral on Monday after a photo of one of their signs showed a misspelling of the word 'annually'. Instead, the sign said...

    "Kansas City welcomes 25 million visitors anally."

Yeah, that would be a totally different vibe for the city. However, the sign is a fake. Visit KC, who made the original signs, is now defending themselves. Katie Leas, the digital marketing manager for Visit KC, posted this tweet to clarify that their sign do in fact say 'annually'.

Ok, crisis averted. We can all go on with our day.

