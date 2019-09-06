Vinyl Records Are Projected To Outsell CDs For The First Time In 33 years

September 6, 2019
Billy Kidd
Vinyl record on turntable

Credit: Getty Images/Ivan Neru

Believe it or not the sales of Vinyl records are on the rise. The old school records are projected to out beat the sales of CDs. That has not happened since 1986.

With the takeover of technology CD sales have dropped drastically. Last year, the Recording Industry Association of America’s (RIAA) mid-year report said CD sales were declining three times as fast as vinyl sales.

As of Thursday, RIAA’s 2019 mid-year report shows vinyl records revenue growth earning $224.1 million in the first half of 2019, closing in on the $247.9 million generated by CD sales.

Vinyl sales grew by 12.9% in the first six months of 2019, while the sales from CDs barely changed. If these trends hold, records will soon make more money than CD’s.

Via: Rolling Stones

