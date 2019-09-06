Vinyl Records Are Projected To Outsell CDs For The First Time In 33 years

Believe it or not the sales of Vinyl records are on the rise. The old school records are projected to out beat the sales of CDs. That has not happened since 1986.

With the takeover of technology CD sales have dropped drastically. Last year, the Recording Industry Association of America’s (RIAA) mid-year report said CD sales were declining three times as fast as vinyl sales.

As of Thursday, RIAA’s 2019 mid-year report shows vinyl records revenue growth earning $224.1 million in the first half of 2019, closing in on the $247.9 million generated by CD sales.

Vinyl sales grew by 12.9% in the first six months of 2019, while the sales from CDs barely changed. If these trends hold, records will soon make more money than CD’s.

Vinyl records are projected to outsell CDs in the United States for the first time in 30 years, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.



Record sales grew 13% this year.



(@thefader) https://t.co/lbBUKIsi76 — David Friend @ #TIFF19 (@dfriend) September 6, 2019

Via: Rolling Stones