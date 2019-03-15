[VIDEOS] Players From The Texas Rangers Do Parodies Of 'Game of Thrones', 'The Sandlot' And 'Ant-Man'

Rangers player, Tim Dillard, might have a comedy career coming soon after baseball.

As you know, the Rangers are in spring training in Surprise, Arizona to gear up for the 2019 baseball season. After working hard on the field, you have to play harder off the field.

On Tim Dillard's Twitter account, he has posted various of parodies from hit shows and movies, all starring his teammates.

His most recent parody, starred Hunter Pence and Joey Gallo, both did a small dialogue from the hit show, "Game of Thrones".

His other parodies include, "The Sandlot", "The Other Guys" and "Ant-Man".

Something funny to kick start your weekend!