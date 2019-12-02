List Of Queens Best Live Performances

Queen has some of the most memorable songs that it’s hard to determine which ones are the best. It’s even harder to determine which live performance is the best.

U Discover Music has compiled a list of videos they believe are some of the band's best live performances. Of course, Queens Live Aid performance is on the list, but can you guess which song was the best?

Watch some of the videos and check out the list down below.

‘Let Me Entertain You’ (Montreal, 1981)

‘Stone Cold Crazy’ (Rainbow Theatre, 1974)

'Keep Yourself Alive’ (Rock In Rio, Brazil, 1985)

‘Play The Game’ (Milton Keynes Bowl, 1982)

‘Hammer To Fall’ (Rock In Rio, Brazil, 1985)

‘Under Pressure’ (Wembley Stadium, 1986)

‘White Queen (As It Began)’ (Hammersmith, 1975)

‘Radio Ga Ga’ (Wembley Stadium, 1986)

‘Friends Will Be Friends’ (Budapest, 1986)

‘I Want To Break Free (Wembley Stadium, 1986)

‘A Kind Of Magic’ (Wembley Stadium, 1986)

'We Are The Champions’ (Montreal, 1981)

‘Somebody To Love’ (Milton Keynes Bowl, 1982)

‘We Will Rock You’ (Rock In Rio, Brazil, 1985)

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (Live Aid, Wembley Stadium, 1985)