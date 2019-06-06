Video Of Wolf Pup Howling For The First Time Will Make You Smile
This may be the cutest thing you see all day.
June 6, 2019
I'm not kidding you when I say I've watched this 10-second video dozens of times. It's just so adorable!
Somebody on Twitter who goes by the handle "ZombieRiot" posted a video of a wolf pup howling for the first time. It kind of reminded me of when Simba tried to roar in The Lion King. Check it out!
Wolf pup howling for the first time, pic.twitter.com/3JZQowFnry— Eric Weiss ---- (@ZombieRiot) June 3, 2019