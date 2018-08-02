[VIDEO] West Virginia Woman Returns Shopping Cart Despite Of Crazy Weather

UNDETERRED: Severe weather couldn't keep this woman from returning her shopping cart to its rightful place in a Walmart parking lot after unloading her groceries. https://t.co/igsrvswTtx pic.twitter.com/u4IcJQoy5v — ABC News (@ABC) August 2, 2018

This woman went the extra mile to put back her shopping cart to its rightful place.

How? Well, it wasn't your typical sunny day or that she parked her car far away from where you put the shopping carts back. It was actually the weather that made this women go viral. The weather in West Virginia had gusty winds and heavy rain, yet this woman was determined to put back her shopping cart.

Much of the East Coast has had severe weather where they have announced flash flood warnings and gusty winds. On our side and the West Coast, our temperatures have been hot and have broken records due to heated temperatures.

So now, how far will you go to put back a shopping cart?

