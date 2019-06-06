[VIDEO] Twitter Goes Crazy After Beyonce Side-Eyes Golden State Owner's Wife

June 6, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd

Getty Images Sport

 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Features

Jay-Z and his wife, Beyonce, attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, California, as Golden State took on the Toronto Raptors. 

After Golden State losing Game 3 at home, Twitter went crazy after Beyonce did an epic side-eye to Golden State owner's wife, Nicole Curran.

ESPN posted a short clip of the Carters, waving hi to fans that saw them. After their wave, Curran, sitting next to Beyonce, talks to Jay-Z and Beyonce was not having it.

People all over Twitter have made hilaroius and petty comments about her body language towards Curran.

Check out the original clip above and check out these hilarious comments below. 

 

via Harpers Bazaar

 

 
Beyonce
Jay Z
meme
Twitter
NBA Finals
The Carters

