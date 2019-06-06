[VIDEO] Twitter Goes Crazy After Beyonce Side-Eyes Golden State Owner's Wife

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are courtside for Game 3 -- pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

Jay-Z and his wife, Beyonce, attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, California, as Golden State took on the Toronto Raptors.

After Golden State losing Game 3 at home, Twitter went crazy after Beyonce did an epic side-eye to Golden State owner's wife, Nicole Curran.

ESPN posted a short clip of the Carters, waving hi to fans that saw them. After their wave, Curran, sitting next to Beyonce, talks to Jay-Z and Beyonce was not having it.

People all over Twitter have made hilaroius and petty comments about her body language towards Curran.

Check out the original clip above and check out these hilarious comments below.

Beyoncé don’t like that girl beside her at all. — Jason Rose (@JasonRoseEh) June 6, 2019

Body language pic.twitter.com/YfbsWjOLnx — L U N A (@JustMoleboheng) June 6, 2019

beyoncé’s face when shorty leaned over to talk to jay ------ pic.twitter.com/5PqIhCmgGy — iffy (@somalijawn) June 6, 2019

Me realizing I showed way too much enthusiasm pic.twitter.com/6pDXJDxYh2 — ⓙⓔⓕⓕ❄️-- (@javaun___) June 6, 2019

What she really wanted to do....-- pic.twitter.com/R03wva7d1J — Feel it Tweet it! ❤-- (@LiZaisatweetie) June 6, 2019

via Harpers Bazaar