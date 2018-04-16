[VIDEO] Tom Holland's Friends Pull Hilarious Prank During 'Infinity War' Interview

When you're a big time actor interviews are just a fact of life. Every celeb has had their share of terrible and awkward interviews, but Tom Holland was recently treated to one of the worst interviews we've seen in a long time...

Video of TOM HOLLAND INTERVIEW *PRANK* (EARPIECE) ft Conor Maynard &amp; Caspar Lee

Well, it was actually a prank, but the Spiderman star must've thought he was trapped in some kind of interview Twilight Zone. Holland sat down with YouTuber Josh Pieters, but Pieters wasn't running the show. Two of Tom's friends, Conor Maynard and Caspar Lee were on the other end of a microphone feeding Pieters some absolutely terrible questions.

Holland was a good sport about it, even though he was clearly uncomfortable. He really should have know something was up the second Pieters asked, "why are you pretending to be British for this interview?"

Via Mashable