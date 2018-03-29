[VIDEO] Texas Woman Plays Flute During Brain Surgery

A Lubbock woman undergoing brain surgery was more than just a patient. She was a performer for those around her, too. Anna Marie Whitlock Henry, a professional flute player, was undergoing a brain procedure to help reduce tremors in her head at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. Anna says she's had the condition since she was just a little girl and it runs in the family. In an interview with WFAA8, Anna spoke about undergoing the procedure, “I can fight it, but I’m tired of doing it. And it is getting worse. I know it’s a matter of either admitting I can’t do it anymore, or doing this [surgery] so that I can.”

For this procedure, patients need to be awake so doctors are able to determine the effects of the electrodes. Most doctors say they see a reduction in tremors almost immediately during the surgey.