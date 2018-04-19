[VIDEO] Syracuse Fraternity Suspend After Someone Filmed Their Incredibly Racist "Oath"

WARNING: The video below contains gratuitous hate speech and graphic language...

The Syracuse Theta Tau fraternity has been immediately and indefinitely suspended after a video of their initiation oath was leaked online. The university refused to release the video after word of the suspension broke, but the independent student publication, The Daily Orange, was able to get their hands on the horrific footage. We've posted the video above, but honestly you're better off not watching it. The "oath" is six minutes long, and its a rough six minutes to watch.

You'll see and hear these fraternity members shouting just about every slur in the book. From racial slurs, jokes about people with disabilities, antisemitic language, to homophobic chants, these guys pretty much cover the entire hate speech catalog... In fact, the so called 'oath' actually begins with a pledge, “to always have hatred in my heart.”

We're happy to report that the Theata Tau frat has been suspended and the university is working to identify the specific students involved for further disciplinary and legal action, according to a statement from the university:

