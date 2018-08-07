[VIDEO] 'Supernatural' Star Jensen Ackles Campaigns To Texas Drivers About Distracted Driving

Video of Jensen Ackles on distracted driving dangers

Actor Jensen Ackles did a campaign with TxDOT about distracted drivers.

The Supernatural actor is the spokesperson for "Heads Up, Texas", which is an organization to educate Texas drivers about the risk of being distracted while driving.

If you've seen the show, you know why TxDOT chose him. The actor spends a lot driving the awesome 1967 Chevy Impala.

"We've been going for quite a while," the actor says. "I'm very happy I still like telling this story, I still like playing this character."

Currently, the Ackles family live in Austin where he co-owns a brewery.

via Guide Live