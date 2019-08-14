[Video] Spirit Airlines Passenger Plays Spirited Game Of Rock-Paper-Scissors With Tarmac Worker

There’s no better time killer than a spirited game of Rock-Paper-Scissors, especially when stuck on a plane sitting on the tarmac. That’s what happened recently when a woman recorded her boyfriend befriending an airport employee from the window of the plane. In the now viral video, a Spirit Airlines passenger can be seen playing the classic game with the tarmac worker.

Brianna Kolbe, and her boyfriend Robert Meadows, were traveling with Spirit Airlines on Sunday. While sitting on the tarmac Atlantic City, N.J, the couple was looking to kill some time. That’s when Meadows spotted airport employee, Allain Bantaya, and decided to see if he would be interested in a game of Rock-Paper-Scissors.

Apparently Meadows had seen Bantaya playing the classic game with another passenger and tried to get in on the fun. The video quickly went viral, with many happy to see the fun interaction, and others getting a little too competitive over the game.

Since going viral, both Robert Meadows and Allain Bantaya have said they would like a rematch. Hopefully Spirit Airlines can make this happen, but if not Meadows and his girlfriend will have to go on another trip to find competitors. Hopefully, someone out there can match the Rock-Paper-Scissors skills of these two rivals.

