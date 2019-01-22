[VIDEO] Six Flags Over Texas To Open New Ride In Spring 2019

Video of Six Flags Over Texas New For 2019 Lone Star Revolution Looping Ride

Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington tweeted that they will be opening a new ride in the spring of 2019.

The new ride called El Diablo is set to debute in spring 2019 and is the "14th and most unique roller coaster" at the theme park.

The new ride will be located in the Spain section and here is how it is described:

"After being locked securely into the 32 passenger, curved train, this super-sized loop gets going right away, rocking back and forth as it slowly builds up energy. With every pass through the fly-through station, the train gets closer and closer to cresting the top of the loop. Finally, the train reaches the apex of the ride - a full 100 feet in the air - all while experiencing some serious hang time. El Diablo is sure to give your hair a workout! Plus, thanks to the unique, face-to-face seating train, you can watch your friends and family's reactions throughout this Texas-sized thrill!"

Are you ready to ride this?

via Six Flags