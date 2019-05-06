[Video] Sign Language Interpreter Rocks Out During Live Performance

Music is for everybody, even those who can’t hear it. Music festivals have been stepping up for their deaf audience members, as many have begun bringing in sign language interpreters. Someone recently recorded the interpreter at Jacksonville’s Welcome to Rockfest, and it’s impressive to say the least.

The video takes place during a Killswitch Engage performance at the music festival. The female interpreter can be seen rocking out along with the metal band, while brilliantly signing the lyrics. Even the band’s lead singer was impressed, as he posted the video on his Instagram page.

In his message, Jesse Leach wrote, “This moves me, seeing my lyrics especially these particular lyrics signed…. I am honored and at the moment overwhelmed.” Killswitch Engage was clearly happy with her work, as Leach thanked the sign language interpreter for “helping spread the message of the music.” While she has yet to be identified, it seems she will soon have plenty of bands looking to hiring her.

Via Metal Injection