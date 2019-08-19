Video Of Sign Language Interpreter At Hip Hop Concert Goes Viral

This week, a video of a sign language interpreter is going viral and rightfully so.

While signing for hip hop artist Twista at one of his recent concerts, Amber Galloway Gallego was able to keep up with him word for word.

Oh and by the way, Twista is currently titled as the fastest rapper alive with 280 words per minute.

Check out the video below!

Twista's sign language interpreter hitting every single word he fires off on stage is 10/10 content. She needs a Guinness World Record pic.twitter.com/8GwEaA1Oza — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) August 18, 2019

-story via time.com