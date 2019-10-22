VIDEO: North Texas Teen Devours 10 Patty High Whataburger In 20 Minutes

You can have it your way at Burger King, but only at Whataburger can you order a monstrous burger stacked ten patties high.

That’s exactly what 18-year-old Blake Reynolds of Farmersville, Texas did.

The North Texas native posted a one-minute video of himself eating a ten patty high Whataburger. The teen devoured the massive burger in 20 minutes at the Allen location. The video starts by showing his receipt and ridiculous order that includes ten patties and ten slices of Cheese.

Throughout the video, the teen’s friend can be seen wiping his chin while he eats; at one point everyone in the restaurant starts cheering Blake on. Even the Whataburger employees took a break to watch Black take on this crazy challenge.

The video was posted on TikTok and has been viewed more than 2 million times. Do you think you could eat a ten patty high Whataburger?

Via: USA Today