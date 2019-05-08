Katy Perry Fell In Her Burger Costume And Couldn’t Get Up

The Met Gala is one of fashions biggest nights, just about every celebrity that shows up is wearing something jaw-dropping, including Katy Perry.

The American Idol judge showed up on the red carpet all lit up wearing a chandelier. Perry later swapped out her bright outfit for a burger costume to attend an after party. Her costume featured all the trimmings, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, beef all between two buns.

Being dressed as a giant burger wasn’t going to stop Katy Perry from hitting the dance floor. In a video obtained by Page Six Perry had a hard time keeping her balance, and fell over in her costume. Unable to pick herself back up she laid on the floor for a bit, she has then assisted by two men who helped her get back on her feet.

Maybe next time don’t wear a costume that prevents you from using your arms.