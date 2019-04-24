[WATCH] Giraffes In Australia Are Shown Bubbles For The First Time

Showing babies bubbles for the first time is pretty entertaining. There is just something so mesmerizing about floating little balls that pop the moment you touch them.

Turns out giraffes like bubbles too. Zookeepers at Werribee Open Range Zoo in Australia took a video while one of their guests blew bubbles at the giraffes. They didn't seem to mind and were quite intrigued by seeing bubbles for the first time.

Check out the cute video below, it might be the most adorable thing you see all day.

Via: New York Post