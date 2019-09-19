Balloon Handler At Disney World Was Nearly Swept Away By Strong Winds

Maybe the Pixar movie ‘UP’ was more accurate than we thought.

Being a balloon carrier on a windy day can be tough. Video from Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World in Florida shows the balloon guy struggling to stay on the ground.

The video was taken on Sunday. Central Florida experienced highs winds last weekend as Hurricane Humberto passed east of the state. Looks like the poor guy had a rough day at work. Check out the crazy video below.

Via: FOX 4 News