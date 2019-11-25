Ariana Grande Tripped And Fell During Her Concert Over The Weekend

Like a true artist Ariana Grande kept playing as if nothing happened after taking a nasty spill.

Over the weekend the pop star performed in Tampa, Florida. During one of her songs she slipped and fell while walking a table. Luckily one of her dancers caught her and kept performing like she never missed a beat.

After the song ended she told the crowd thanks for all the love.

“Thank you for making me feel loved when I fell earlier. I had to fall. It’s been 87 shows and I haven’t fallen yet, so it had to happen."

Check out the video Grande retweeted from her show down below.

oh my. at least i still made the button. i’m crying. things were going too well. https://t.co/OuwXnTbQdo — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2019

Via: Billboard