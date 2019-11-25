Ariana Grande Tripped And Fell During Her Concert Over The Weekend

Luckily one of her dancers caught her

November 25, 2019
Ariana Grande

Like a true artist Ariana Grande kept playing as if nothing happened after taking a nasty spill. 

Over the weekend the pop star performed in Tampa, Florida. During one of her songs she slipped and fell while walking a table. Luckily one of her dancers caught her and kept performing like she never missed a beat. 

After the song ended she told the crowd thanks for all the love. 

“Thank you for making me feel loved when I fell earlier. I had to fall. It’s been 87 shows and I haven’t fallen yet, so it had to happen."

Check out the video Grande retweeted from her show down below. 

