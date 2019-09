Just when you think everything is okay, nature takes an unexpected turn.

Tourists caught a video of a rhino hanging out with warthogs. While everything seemed to be going okay, one warthog got a little to close to the rhino. Without warning the rhino attacked the warthog and sent it flying through the air.

The warthog was lucky that the rhino didn’t gore it. Check out the video below.

Video of Who said pigs can't fly? Rhino vs Warthog

Via: Roaring Earth