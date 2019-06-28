[Video] These Senior Citizens Are Enjoying Their Summer Thanks To A Homemade Slip ‘N Slide

The Residents At The Oaks At Northpointe Senior Living Community Were Celebrating Senior Health And Fitness Day

June 28, 2019
Its summer time, which means it’s time to bust out the Slip ‘N Slide. While the water activity may seem like it’s meant for kids, some senior citizens decided to prove they aren’t too old to have some childish fun. In a new viral video, residents of the Oaks at Northpointe senior living community are shown enjoying a homemade Slip ‘N Slide, despite their advanced age.

The Oaks at Northpointe senior living community is located in Zanesville, Ohio, and while some of their residents are over 90 years old, they still brought out a Slip ‘N Slide for Senior Health and Fitness Day. In the video, Millie Uphold is seen sliding down the Slip ‘N Slide riding an inflatable duck. As people cheer her on Uphold can be heard saying, “Oh, I love it!”

The free-spirited group at the retirement home seemed to enjoy the youthful activity. Once Uphold did it, plenty of others joined. Thanks to Uphold’s request to have a Slip ‘N Slide for Senior Health and Fitness Day, plenty of Oaks at Northpointe residents got the chance to have some old school fun.

